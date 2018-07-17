House Leaders Cancel Vote On Bill To Abolish ICE, Protests in Broward

House GOP leaders have reversed course and cancelled a floor vote on a Democrat-sponsored bill that would abolish Immigration Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says instead the House will vote Wednesday on a resolution to support ICE.

The move is something of a surprise.

McCartey said last week he wanted to bring the bill to a vote to force Democrats into a difficult spot of voting for or against the bill. Democrats dismisssed the vote as an election-year stunt.

Protesters arrested after blocking entrance to ICE facility https://t.co/n5OXmLZYVB pic.twitter.com/4yd5v8BslS — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 17, 2018

Meanwhile, protesters against the Trump administration’s immigration policy literally chained themselves to the entrance of the ICE detention center in Deerfield Beach yesterday.

Two people yesterday used bicycle locks to chain themselves by the neck to the entrance of an ICE detention facility in Deerfield Beach.

Deputies used electric saws to cut through the locks, and several protesters were arrested.

One protester says they’re trying to call attention to ICE’s inhumane policies in the hopes of abolishing the agency. 850 WFTL will hold a panel on the issue of illegal immigration on July 25th.

