House rejects second Republican immigration bill
Wednesday, The House of Representatives failed to pass a major immigration bill despite a delayed vote on two separate occasions and last-minute efforts by President Donald Trump to rack up support for the bill.

The vote was 121-301. (301 voted against the bill, 121 voted for the bill)

The second bill rallied fewer GOP votes than the bill rejected last week in a 193-231 vote.

Two Republicans did not cast votes on Wednesday, while 112 Republicans voted against it.

The ‘compromise’bill represented House Republicans’ would have provided a path to citizenship for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (dreamers), as well as $25 billion for border security including the President’s border wall.

