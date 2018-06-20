House Speaker Ryan Promises Vote on Bill to Keep Families Together at the Border
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

A bill keeping migrant families together will be voted on by the House tomorrow night.

Speaking at the Capitol today, Speaker Paul Ryan said children must not be separated from their parents at the southern border.

He also insisted that immigration laws should be enforced.

Republicans are facing growing pressure on the separation policy.

Ryan said, “We have seen the videos and heard the audio.”

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said President Trump supports the House legislation.

He expressed confidence that it will be passed and sent to the Senate.

