House votes down conservative immigration bill 231-193

The GOP House voted against a conservative immigration bill in a 231 to 193 vote, Thursday.

The rejected immigration bill offered no path to citizenship for young “Dreamer” immigrants.

It also would have made it harder for immigrant citizens to bring relatives to the U.S. and taken steps to crack down on illegal immigration.

The House plans to debate a GOP-measure crafted by Republican leaders as a ‘compromise’ with immigration policy between party moderates and conservatives.

