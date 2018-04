It’s safe to say Miranda has not only a best friend in her band mate Ashley Monroe, but a fan as well.

Monroe has known Miranda since she was 17, and to this day she’s still in awe of how real she is, even making history as most awarded ACMs artist.

“I bawled [on Sunday] night, watching her at the ACMs,” Monroe tells The Boot. “I’m very proud of her. That’s for sure.”

MORE