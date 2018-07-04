How Much Money Will You Spend on July 4th?
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 4, 2018 @ 6:04 AM

Fewer people may be spending cash or celebrating for the 4th of July.
The National Retail Federation says more than 216-million Americans plan to observe Independence Day.
That’s slightly down from last year’s 219-million.
At least 153-million Americans are planning a picnic or cookout with friends and family.
Spending on the 4th of July will total nearly seven-billion-dollars on the food for festivities.
That comes out to more than $75 per person.
Fortunately, the 30th Annual Fourth on Flagler is free!!

The post How Much Money Will You Spend on July 4th? appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump to reverse Obama-era guidelines on using race in college admissions Trump Supporters Boycott Walmart for Selling “Impeach 45” Products Trooper Killed While Responding to Call About distressed School Principal Indiana Police Seize “Trump-Shaped” Ecstasy Pills Fences Go Up as New Law Allows Beachfront Property Owners to Restrict Public Access Thailand Cave Rescue: Search Teams Unsure How to Free Trapped Boys
Comments