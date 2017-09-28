Hugh Hefner Dies at 91

The legendary Hugh Hefner also known as “Hef” has passed away at the age of 91.

Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire that at its 1970s peak included TV shows, a jazz festival and a string of Playboy Clubs whose cocktail waitresses wore bunny ears and cottontails.

Over the years, the legend of “Hef” only grew as he bedded hundreds of young women, married a few of his magazine’s “Playmates” and cavorted on reality TV shows with a stable of girlfriends less than a third his age.

What a long and adventurous life to live. My favorite was most recently reading about all the underground tunnels that led to the Playboy mansion to sneak high profile celebrities in and out. Brilliant!! Rest in Peace Hef!