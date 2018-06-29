Hurricane Season Quiet…So Far

It looks like the first month of the 2018 hurricane season will close without a major storm.

The only named storm of the season came before the season even started on June 1st.

That was subtropical storm Alberto which formed May 25th, and brought some rains and winds to the Gulf Coast, but no major damage.

Since then there hasn’t been much of a hint of any significant tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea or the North Atlantic.

The outlook looks clear into July, as no storms are forecasted for at least the next five days.

CBS 12’s meteorologist Jeff Berardelli says the temperature of the Atlantic ocean is cooler than normal for this time of year and warm water fuels storms.

May 24, 2018 NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 75-percent chance that the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season will be near- or above-normal.

An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which 6 become hurricanes, including 3 major hurricanes.

