Immigrant toddler on TIME cover wasn’t separated from mom, father confirms

(Fox News discusses the latest controversy surrounding the TIME magazine cover & immigrant child)

TIME released the cover for their magazine Friday with a famous image of a two-year-old crying with President Trump towering over her with the words, “welcome to America.”

This week’s Time Magazine cover. pic.twitter.com/jgHDwUTFxS — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) June 22, 2018

The famous magazine was forced to issue a correction after the young child’s father confirmed that the child was never separated from her mother.

“The original version of this story misstated what happened to the girl in the photo after she taken from the scene. The girl was not carried away screaming by U.S. Border Patrol agents; her mother picked her up and the two were taken away together,” the correction reads.

However, TIME reportedly stands by the cover despite the fact that the child’s father who remains Honduras confirmed to the the Daily Mail that his wife and child were never separated.

“The June 12 photograph of the 2-year-old Honduran girl became the most visible symbol of the ongoing immigration debate in America for a reason: Under the policy enforced by the administration, prior to its reversal this week, those who crossed the border illegally were criminally prosecuted, which in turn resulted in the separation of children and parents. Our cover and our reporting capture the stakes of this moment,” Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said in a statement to CNN .

Many critics say the use of the photo adds to the “fake news” claiming the media is purposely misleading the public in an effort to hurt the Trump administration.

“The separation here is from the facts”: White House reacts to TIME magazine’s misleading cover pic.twitter.com/WV09opOw9a — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 23, 2018

