Indiana Police Seize “Trump-Shaped” Ecstasy Pills

Police in Indiana say a massive drug sting resulted in seizures of cocaine, heroin, meth… and “Trump-shaped” ecstasy pills.

The orange pills resemble the President’s face, with the words “TRUMP” or “GREAT AGAIN” printed on the back.

Indiana police say the president’s image is showing up on orange ecstasy pills in the northern part of the state. https://t.co/5YoiXVQlRQ — AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) July 2, 2018

Similar pills were recovered last year during a sting in Germany.

It’s not a new practice – pills shaped like Barack Obama surfaced about a year after his election in 2008.

