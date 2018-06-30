International aids race to find teen soccer team missing in Thailand cave

(CBS Evening News report on June 27.)

Last Saturday, around 1 p.m. 12 boys, members of the Wild Boars soccer team, and their 25-year-old coach, chose to explore Tham Luang Nang Non cave in the mountains of northern Thailand.

They have reportedly explored the cave, which is popular with tourists, in the past.

However, the team along with their coach ventured into deeper parts of the cave where locals deem unsafe and even walked past signs that warn people not to enter during the rainy season, which usually begins in July, reports say.

Hours later, a ranger from the national park in Chiang Rai Province alerted authorities, when he noticed the bikes still chained up after the park had closed immediately sparking search and rescue efforts, according to reports.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their coach, have now been missing for a week, believed to be trapped in the cave.

The search effort in the northern province of Chiang Rai has been slowly ongoing for the past week, due to flooding that has blocked rescuers from going through chambers to get deeper into the cave.

Saturday, the decrease in the rain has reduced flooding giving rescuers a chance to pick up the pace in the search.

Rescuers from all over the world including, Australia, China, the United States and more countries desperately race to find these boys and their coach before its too late.

