Health experts are investigating 4-H camp in Lake Placid, Florida after three dozen children and counselors became ill.

4-H representatives said kids who reside in Palm Beach County that attended Camp Cloverleaf were among those who became ill but are now back and healthy with their families.

Kevin Harrison’s daughter, Kylie, fell ill at Camp Cloverleaf.

“They don’t know what it is. I just wish I knew what was going on— it’s rough not knowing anything about what’s going on.”

Harrison’s daughter was eventually taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for intestinal blockage.

Florida 4-H program Leader, Heather Kent, said of 120 campers, 33 became sick with headaches nausea and vomiting, with one child passing out.

All kids went to the hospital, including 3 adults with similar symptoms.

Kent also noted that they plan on having a heavy-duty cleaning crew come in as there are no other camps scheduled for the upcoming week.

Marc Bashoor said the campers didn’t come in contact with any animals but were in the lake that the camp is located.

Pam Crane, a spokeswoman for the state Health Department in Highlands County, said her agency is results from their lab before determining what caused the illnesses.

The post Investigation open on Summer Camp illness outbreak appeared first on 850 WFTL.