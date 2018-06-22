Is It Fair? Two Transgender High School Students Out Run Field in State Track Meet

Two transgender high school school athletes took the top spots in the 100 meters at the girls state track and field championships in Connecticut.

Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood dominated the competition earlier this month…coming in first and second place in the 100. But many parents say the girls have an have an unfair advantage.

Terry Miller of Bulkeley wins the 100m girls dash i. 11.72 (meet record). Andraya Yearwood of Cromwell 2nd, RHAM’s Bridget Lalonde 3rd #cttrack pic.twitter.com/4GmLRyicDI — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) June 4, 2018

Both athletes started hormone therapy and say that for the most part they’ve been welcomed by family, friends, coaches and administrators with open arms.

But there is some backlash from parents and students. Two petitions were even started in an attmpt to change the current rule of the states governing body of interscholastic sports.

The rules states that students are entitled to participate on a team based on how they identify.

Andraya Yearwood shared her feelings about the backlash in an interview last.

