It’s National Fried Chicken Day! Fun Facts About The Delicious Food
By Moriah Donovan
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 2:55 PM

It’s a day we can all appreciate, national fried chicken day!

Here’s some fun facts about the delicious food we wish we could eat on the dailey, and some of us do.

  1. The Scottish invented fried chicken, they were the first to deep-fry it in fat.
  2. Before WWII Fried chicken was a special occasion dish.
  3. 6% of Americans eat fried chicken EVERY DAY!
  4. Not ALL chickens are suitable for frying.
  5. The Secret Behind KFC’s success was purchasing of one of the first commercial pressure cookers ever produced in 1939 and converting it into a pressure fryer.

