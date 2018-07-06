It’s National Fried Chicken Day! Fun Facts About The Delicious Food

It’s a day we can all appreciate, national fried chicken day!
Here’s some fun facts about the delicious food we wish we could eat on the dailey, and some of us do.
- The Scottish invented fried chicken, they were the first to deep-fry it in fat.
- Before WWII Fried chicken was a special occasion dish.
- 6% of Americans eat fried chicken EVERY DAY!
- Not ALL chickens are suitable for frying.
- The Secret Behind KFC’s success was purchasing of one of the first commercial pressure cookers ever produced in 1939 and converting it into a pressure fryer.