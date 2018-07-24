Ivanka Trump closing namesake fashion brand

Ivanka Trump is shutting down her clothing and shoe company, more than a year after she stepped away from the brand to join the White House, according to reports.
The first daughter became a key representative in the Trump administration often meeting with foreign leaders abroad and reportedly decided to shut down her company to focus on her role in public policy.
Ivanka and her company faced continuous controversy since she campaigned for her father wearing Ivanka Trump products during high-profile interviews and speeches.
Criticism intensified after the election when Ivanka decided to advise her father while also retaining ownership of her brand prompting her to step away from the company.
Over a year ago the Trump brand took a big hit after Nordstrom dropped them over poor sales.
However, many including speculated that politics played a role in Nordstrom’s decision to cut ties with Ivanka’s brand.
President Trump spoke out about the decision via Twitter.
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
Although Ivanka has not had involvement with the company in over a year her decision will reportedly affect her staff which includes 18 people.
She is expected to address her company’s employees on Tuesday in New York.
