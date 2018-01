This is just so flippin’ cute!

The Jags aren’t expected to beat the Pats this weekends in the Conference Championship, but a group of first graders think they can help the team win with their manual called, “Dear Jags, Want to beat the Patriots? Here’s how . . . Advice from your #1 fans in Bolles First Grade”.

Coach Doug Marrone shared his secret weapon during a press conference yesterday (Jan 18).

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New England Patriots Sun, Jan. 21 @3:05 on CBS

