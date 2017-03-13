Jacob Davis – What i Wanna Be LIVE

One month after graduating college, Jacob Davis found himself working on an oil rig. And he was miserable. Nashville was calling and the singer-songwriter wanted nothing more than to answer, but there was a problem: His parents wouldn’t let him.

The Shreveport, La., native was a grown man capable of making his own decisions, but he respected Mom and Dad and they were insistent that he take a year to learn life skills. “When I finally quit, my parents were very supportive of me moving to Nashville because I held up my own end of the deal, and they knew that I had learned that work ethic,” Davis says. “You quit a job where you’re making money to go chase a crazy dream. They have to understand that it’s real.”

