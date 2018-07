LSU alumni and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is giving back to a student who once helped him and is also attending the same college he did.

Jhane Lowsoo launched her GoFundMe Campaign to raise money for her senior year at LSU, well it turns out the Jhane was one of Fournette student athletic trainers when he was at LSU.

After seeing she needed help he offered to pay the rest off… VIDEO

MORE