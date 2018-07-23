Jana Kramer Announces Gender of Baby #2 By Chelsea Taylor | Jul 23, 2018 @ 11:17 AM Congratulations Jolie is going to be a big sister to a baby Brother!! So happy for Jana Kramer and her precious family!’ #wirk #country #janakramer #genderreveal SHARE RELATED CONTENT Lauren Alaina Announces Engagement!! Rascal Flatts | Photo Galleries Google Translate Songs With Jimmy Fallon And Amanda Seyfried Try Not To MELT-Down In This Heat With 10 Things That Will Make You Happier Want To Better Your Mood? Try One Of These 10 Things Who Said You Need A Sibling!?