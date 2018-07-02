Japanese Rocket Crashes and Explodes on Takeoff

A rocket developed by a Japanese entrepreneur exploded shortly after liftoff Saturday, in a major blow to his bid to send Japan’s first privately backed rocket into space.

The 33-foot rocket burst into flames and came crashing back down to the launch pad seconds after liftoff.

No injuries were reported in the spectacular explosion.

The launch was supposed to send the rocket carrying observational equipment to an altitude of over 62 miles.

The failure follows a previous setback in July last year, when engineers lost contact with a rocket about a minute after it launched.

Interstellar Technologies said it would continue its rocket development program after analyzing the latest failure.

