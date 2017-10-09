Jason ALdean and Wife Brittany Return To Vegas

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, were back in Las Vegas on Sunday, one week to the day after a gunman opened fire during his performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Brittany posted a picture of her and Aldean overlooking the Mandalay Bay resort on her instagram saying quote, “Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives.

The two returned to visit with survivors.