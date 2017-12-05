Jason Momoa On Set Of ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season: ‘Damn, I didn’t want to know that!’”

He may have been killed off the hit HBO series, but Jason Momoa still has some sway among the Game of Thrones crew.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly he dishes on what he saw while on set of the shows final season.

“Just knowing how amazing this season is going to be,” Momoa told EW.com. “It’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f— up a lot of people. And it was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on. I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t want to know that!’”

