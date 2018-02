http://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Paul-Stanley-Produced.mp3

Paul Stanley shares his thoughts on music, motivation, and his art, which will be on display at the Wentworth Gallery February 9th in Fort Lauderdale and February 10th in Boca Raton. It’s a dream come true to have the Starchild on the show! ~ Bill

