Note to self, double check your urban dictionary pronunciation before going on “Jeopardy”.

A contestant on Monday night’s episode of “Jeopardy” managed to lose $3,200 after initially answering the question, the reason they took the money back… he said “gang-STER” with an R instead of “gangsta” when answering a question referring a Coolio song called “Gangsta’s Paradise”.

