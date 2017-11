The Jimmy Garoppolo era has finally dawned in San Francisco.

The team announced Tuesday that the recently acquired quarterback will start Sunday (Dec. 3) on the road against the Chicago Bears.

As for the future of Eli Manning, that’s uncertain. The Giants QB tried explaining he was not only being benched but also benching himself on Tuesday (Nov. 28) this following another loss to the Washington Redskins 20-10 Thursday night (Nov. 23) now leaving the 2-9 NYG’s season and in Hands of Geno Smith.

