Joe Biden’s Niece Sentenced in $110,000 Credit Card Case

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s niece is on probation for racking up over $100,000 worth of charges on someone else’s credit card.

The New York Post says 31-year-old Caroline Biden was being charged with larceny for the unauthorized shopping spree last year.

Yesterday, a New York judge sentenced her to two years probation plus she also had to pay back the money she stole, and complete ten days of community service.

Joe Biden’s Niece Caroline Sentenced to Two Years Probation for $110K Credit Card Scam https://t.co/ZxSnKJ6OZf — People (@people) July 26, 2018

Is this a fair sentence? With all of today’s fraud protection on credit cards, do you find it amazing that she was able to rack up $100,000 worth of charges, to begin with?

