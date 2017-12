John Mayer was hospitalized yesterday (Dec. 5) for an emergency appendectomy, postponing his New Orleans show with Dead & Company Tuesday night. Dead & Company have two more dates left on their current tour, both here in Florida, Thursday (Dec. 7) in Orlando and Friday (Dec. 8) in Fort Lauderdale.

There’s also no word when John will be ready to play again, or if Dead & Company will play the final two dates without him.

MORE