Jose Bolanos does the Nuclear Fire Noodle Challenge By Kristen Cioffoletti | Jul 18, 2018 @ 7:56 AM Did you miss the Fire Noodle Challenge? Well Jose did it for you.. how will he stand up to the hottest instant ramen on planet earth? Find out! SHARE RELATED CONTENT The “Mom Voice” Even Works On Bears! WIN 2-Day/2-Park Passes To Universal Orlando Resort “Fourth Flatt” For Tickets To Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay, And Carly Pearce Big Dog & Fat Cat KDW Shootout With Team Controlled Chaos Anglers For The Cure KDW Tournament “Kick Off Party” [Watch] Miranda Lambert “Tin Man” LIVE With Little Big Town