Justin Timberlake isn’t the only “Man In The Woods” after all.

The mega superstar confirmed rumors of a Chris Satpleton duet on Friday (Jan 5) when he posted the track listing of his upcoming album “Man In The Woods.”

Justin Timberlake is getting back to his southern roots on this project and says its his most honest work yet.

Justin Timberlake’s Man of The Woods is set to drop Feb. 2 and also features a duet with Alicia Keys.

