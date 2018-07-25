Judge orders release of immigrant detained while delivering pizza
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 25, 2018 @ 3:04 PM

A federal Judge ruled against a deportation order in the case of Pablo Villavicencio, who was arrested and detained for 53 days after a routine background check during a food delivery run to a New York army base in early June.

Villavicencio was immediately released to his family Tuesday evening on the Judge’s orders.

The judge ruled that the 35-year-old father of two can remain the United States until he exhausts his rights to try and gain legal status.

Villavicencio reportedly applied for his green card in January and was ordered to be released by ICE while he processes his immigration paperwork.

