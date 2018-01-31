Justice Department Drops Sen. Menendez Case

New Jersey U.S Senator Bob Menendez faced charges of conspiracy, bribery and honest services fraud related to allegedly abusing the power of his office.

Menendez was accused of accepting bribes from Floridian ophthalmologist, Dr. Salomon Melgen in exchange for political favors.

Menendez and Melgen pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Jan. 24, a federal judge acquitted Menendez and co-defendant Salomon Melgen, of seven of the 18 counts against him.

Following the high-profile case last fall, where a deadlocked jury failed to reach a verdict.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss the remaining charges against Sen. Menendez.

Shortly after, DOJ representative Nicole Navas Oxman released an official statement confirming they will not retry Sen. Menendez.

“Given the impact of the court’s Jan. 24 order on the charges and the evidence admissible in a retrial, the United States has determined that it will not retry the defendants on the remaining charges.”

Menendez adamantly maintained his innocence throughout the entirety of the case.

