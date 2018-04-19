According to reports, the Justice Department is expected to give the James Comey memos to Congress later in the day Thursday.

The original deadline for the memos was Monday, April. 16 but Tuesday it was reported that the Justice Department was granted an extension to Wednesday.

Thursday, four days after the original deadline the Justice Department is reportedly going to make the James Comey memos available to Congress.

Related content:

The post Justice Department to give Comey Memos to Congress appeared first on 850 WFTL.