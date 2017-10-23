Justin Timberlake Confirmed For Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show

Sometimes it’s not good when the rumors are true, in this case it is!

Justin Timberlake and the NFL have confirmed that the singer-songwriter will be hosting the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 4th.

Timberlake posted a 20-second video where he and Jimmy Fallon do a wordplay skit, where Justin asks Jimmy, quote, “Excuse me, sir, do you have the time?” Jimmy says, “You do ‘HALF time?'” And Justin says, “I DO ‘half time’!”

This will be his THIRD Super Bowl halftime show appearance . . . but his first since he exposed Janet Jackson’s breast to the whole country back in 2004. No word on who may be joining him during the halftime show.