Justin Timberlake Finalizing Deal to be Super Bowl Halftime Performer

Justin Timberlake is reportedly finalizing a deal to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LII next year!

He has reportedly been asked to perform at the NFL championship in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. He has had quite the impressive solo career since his N Sync days and is currently at work on his fifth studio album.

It has been 13 years since Timberlake’s controversial halftime performance with Janet Jackson….We all remember that finale where he pulled part of Jackson’s costume off at the end of “Rock Your Body.” The 2004 performance is what prompted the five-second broadcast delay during live performances that exists today. Probably a wise decision to have anyway! Hey I have a 7.5 second delay on my show!

Even though Justin is rumored to be the performer. Super Bowl officials have yet to confirm who will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.