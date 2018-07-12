Kanye West’s Yeezy Model Arrested for Stealing Dead Man’s Identity

Shannade Clermont, former Bad Girls Club star and recent model for Kanye West’s Yeezy campaign is facing charges of wire fraud, device fraud and aggravated identity theft after allegedly stealing the debit card of a deceased man following a prostitution date. Shannade–who is one half of the Instagram-famous Clermont Twins, with sister Shannon, is accused of stealing debit card information from a man who was found dead the day after paying her $400 for their agreed date. The unidentified man died from a drug overdose in his New York City apartment.

Shannade allegedly used his identity and two of his debit cards to pay her rent and phone bills, in addition to paying for flights and other online purchases such as clothes costing thousands of dollars. Shannade also created a fake email account posing as the victim, where she registered it for a Western Union account and allegedly initiated a money transfer of $1,000 to her actual name. Shannade’s charges include one count of access fraud (15 years in prison) and one count of aggravated identity theft which has a minimum sentence of two years in prison.

Shannade and her twin Shannon were featured in West’s Yeezy Season 6 campaign, they were also in a campaign he did this past June and even posed as Kardashian-West lookalikes.

