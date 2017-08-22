Keith Urban- Artist of the Week

The New Zealand-born Australian country music singer, songwriter, guitarist, musician, TV show judge and record producer is our Featured Artist of the Week. Boy is that some resume to read right there.

Keith Urban has released a total of nine studio albums and charted 37 singles on the US Hot Country Songs chart, 18 of which went to number one. He is married to Nicole Kidman and the couple have two adorable daughters.

On a personal note, I have to say this was one of my most favorite shows I saw last year. This guy can play a serious guitar and not mention just speaks so lovely about his family and truly sounds so humble.

Also, check out our local favorite Brooke Eden singing with Keith Urban below. He brought her out to sing the female part in “We Were Us” and she absolutely crushed it!