Keith Urban had such a great time ringing in the New Year, so he’s back to do it again! For the second consecutive time Urban will headline Nashville’s Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight on Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Other performances include Maren Morris, Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, Jonny P and Fisk Jubilee Singers.

The event is FREE and open to the public, with VIP tickets available. MORE