Kenny Chesney Announces Stadium Tour With A Florida Stop

Kenny Chesney announces his stadium tour dates and sounds like he couldn’t be more pumped to hit the road! “There’s nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life’s about. The energy, the moments, the fun,” Chesney says in a press release. “Every single one of these artists who’re coming out with us for Trip Around the Sun live their lives the exact same way: They work hard, they appreciate what they’re given, and they love music every bit as much as they love life. I, personally, can’t wait to see this show hit the road.”
Thankfully the first stop on his tour hits Florida with a show in Tampa! I know a lot of the No Shoes Nation will be following him across the United States to his other stops. After seeing Kenny Chesney perform at Tortuga this past year, it’s sure to be one amazing tour for fans!
Visit KennyChesney.com for more 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour details.
Kenny Chesney, 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour Dates:
April 21 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
April 28 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller Park
May 5 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
May 19 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
May 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 2 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field
June 9 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 16 — Columbus, Ohio @ Mapfre Stadium
June 23 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field
June 30 — Denver, Colo. @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium
July 7 — Seattle, Wash. @ Centurylink Field
July 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium
July 21 — Saint Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
July 28 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 4 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Aug. 11 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Aug. 18 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 24 — Foxboro, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium