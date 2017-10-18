Kenny Chesney Announces Stadium Tour With A Florida Stop

FILE - In this April 3, 2016, file photo, Kenny Chesney performs at the 4th Annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival in Las Vegas. Chesney and the Country Music Association announced Friday, Dec. 9, they are collectively donating $500,000 to the Dolly Parton Foundation My People Fund, which was created to provide $1,000 each month to Sevier County families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the wildfires. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)

Kenny Chesney announces his stadium tour dates and sounds like he couldn’t be more pumped to hit the road! “There’s nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life’s about. The energy, the moments, the fun,” Chesney says in a press release. “Every single one of these artists who’re coming out with us for Trip Around the Sun live their lives the exact same way: They work hard, they appreciate what they’re given, and they love music every bit as much as they love life. I, personally, can’t wait to see this show hit the road.”

Thankfully the first stop on his tour hits Florida with a show in Tampa! I know a lot of the No Shoes Nation will be following him across the United States to his other stops. After seeing Kenny Chesney perform at Tortuga this past year, it’s sure to be one amazing tour for fans!

Visit KennyChesney.com for more 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour details.

Kenny Chesney, 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour Dates:

April 21 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

April 28 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller Park

May 5 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

May 19 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

May 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 2 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

June 9 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 16 — Columbus, Ohio @ Mapfre Stadium

June 23 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field

June 30 — Denver, Colo. @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium

July 7 — Seattle, Wash. @ Centurylink Field

July 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium

July 21 — Saint Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

July 28 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 4 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 11 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Aug. 18 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 24 — Foxboro, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium