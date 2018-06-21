Koko, The Sign Language Gorilla, Dead At 46

Koko, the famous gorilla who learned how to use sign language, is dead.

The 46-year-old western lowland gorilla died in her sleep Tuesday at the Gorilla Foundation preserve in California.

Koko gained worldwide fame for her ability to communicate. She was born at the San Francisco Zoo in 1971 and learned sign language early on.

Who was Koko? The gorilla known for her sign language prowess has died aged at 46 https://t.co/yWwQYuk8sx pic.twitter.com/DroGUsWKIp — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 21, 2018

