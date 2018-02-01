Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department now say actor Robert Wagner is a person of interest in the death of his wife, Natalie Wood.

The actress drowned nearly 40 years ago somehow falling off the family’s yacht near Catalina Island.

Wagner, actor Christopher Walken and boat Captain Dennis Davern were on board at the time of her death.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant John Corina tells CBS’ “48 Hours,” “As we’ve investigated the case over the last six years, I think he’s more of a person of interest now.”

Investigators initially called the Wood’s death an accident, but reopened the investigation in 2011.

The post LA Sheriff: Robert Wagner Person of Interest in Natalie Wood’s Death appeared first on 850 WFTL.