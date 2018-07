They’re back with a new album, and a little time off with twins it’s time to hit the stage.

Lady Antebellum’s Charles, Hillary and Dave have had a usy summer, and it’s only about to kick into gear.

The country trio are about to head out on a co-headlining tour with their good friend Darius Rucker, and they hit the Today show stage (July 6) to warm up before hitting the road.

Lady A. and Darius Rucker with special guest Russell Dickerson will be at Coral Sky Amph. Sept. 29