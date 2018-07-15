Lake O Protesters meet for discharge protest

Fishermen from the Gulf and East coasts of Florida met in Okeechobee for a rally against the Lake Okeechobee discharge.

Marty Baum, Indian River keeper, is outraged by yet another discharge of algae polluting the water, and has been fighting the water releases from Lake Okeechobee for the past 30 years.

“This is a health hazard, our only hope is a ballot box. If we don’t have a change in who is administering this, nothing will change,” Baum said.

Baum and other fishermen from both coasts of Florida are meeting in Clewiston to show the algae blooms stretch coast to coast.

“Right now our biggest concern is human health. Human health trumps fishing, it trumps everything,” Captain Mike Conner said.

Conner is worried about the communities and is a writer for sport fishing and a captain for an independent fishing guide.

Others along with Conner and Baum are hoping someone is listening as they show their signs and their boats, with action being taken in the end.