BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Lake Worth Bridge reopens, PBSO says suspicious package is ‘not dangerous.’ https://t.co/Ql69HLn0QC pic.twitter.com/VRAOlso5OW

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad investigated a suspicious package found on the Lake Worth Bridge earlier this morning and deemed that it was not dangerous.

