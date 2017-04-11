The Lake Worth Playhouse

The Lake Worth Playhouse is holding a summer camp where campers learn acting, voice, dance and stage movement through daily activities and rehearsals, which culminate in full-scale productions of popular musicals. Campers will be engaged in studio-style rehearsals for music, dance and production. Campers 12+ will also participate in behind-the-scenes roles and other theatre-related education at the Lake Worth Playhouse, located at 713 Lake Ave. in Lake Worth. For more information, call (561) 586-6410 or visit www.lakeworthplayhouse.org. Sponsored in part by the Board of County Commissioners, the Tourist Development Council, and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County.

Session 1

Hairspray, Jr.
June 5–24, 2017
9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Performances:
6/22-6/23, 11:00 & 2:00 | 6/24 2:00 pm
$600, $540 for siblings
Ages 8-14

After Care available for $100/week (Please sign up at the Box Office)

Session 2

Legally Blonde, The Musical Jr.
July 10-29, 2017
9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Performances:
7/27-7/28 11:00am | 7/29 2:00pm
$600, $540 for siblings
Ages 8-14

After Care available for $100/week (Please sign up at the Box Office)

