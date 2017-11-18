Is LANco’s “Greatest Love Story” The Proposal Song Of The Year?

We all know LANCO’s “Greatest Love Story” is a big time wedding song, but did you know it’s also a proposal song too? Well it came to a surprise to the guys as well. Brandon Lancaster says he sees it happening all the time when they’re performing it on stage.

But do those people ask for permission ahead of time? Quote, “Honestly, they don’t. They just do it. You’ll look out and we’ll be playing it, and you’ll see kind of a commotion, and [you] hear people shouting, ‘They got engaged!'” (Rare Country)

So could there be another RRU proposal in the works? We’ll find out Saturday March 3. Get Your Tickets [HERE]