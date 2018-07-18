Lantana Flight Instructor Among Four Dead in Mid-Air Miami Plane Crash

The body of a fourth person killed in a mid-air plane crash 9-miles west of Miami Executive Airport has been found.

One of the four people killed when two planes collided and crashed in the Florida Everglades worked as a flight instructor at the Lantana Airport according to CBS12.

Police say 72-year-old Ralph Knight of Lake Worth, worked as a subcontracted flight inspector with the FAA.

Palm Beach Flight Training told CBS12 Knight worked as a flight instructor there, and was there as early as last week.

Authorities recovered three bodies Tuesday afternoon and retrieved the fourth body Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Police identified the other victims as 22-year-old Jorge A. Sanchez, 22-year-old Carlos Alfredo Scarpati, and 19-year-old Nisha Sejwal.

The planes are from Dean International, which is a flight school at Miami Executive Airport. The NTSB says the flight school has had three fatal crashes over the past 20 years.

Police said Knight and Sejwal were flying in one plane. Sanchez and Scarpati were in the other. Scarpati was a student at Dean International, the other three were pilots.

