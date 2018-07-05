Lauderhill Man Blows Off Portion of Hand in Fireworks Accident

A South Florida man accidentally blew off half his hand in a 4th of July fireworks-related incident in Lauderhill.

The explosive mishap happened late Wednesday near Northwest 52nd Avenue and Northwest 24th Court.

Lauderhill Man Has Part of Hand Amputated After Fireworks Accident: https://t.co/XEcxPrSe1E — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) July 5, 2018

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials say the victim’s hand was partially blown off and he was transported to Broward health Medical Center in serious condition.

