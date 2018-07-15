Lauderhill Officer Placed On Leave After Shooting Robbery Suspect

A Lauderhill police officer has been placed on administrative leave after shooting a robbery suspect at Inverness Plaza.

The department is not yet naming the officer.

However, Lieutenant Michael Santiago says that FDLE officials are investigating the shooting, which occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, just after the man is said to have robbed a gas station in nearby Sunrise.

The suspect was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Lauderhill Police currently working a Police Involved shooting 5554 W. Oakland Park Blvd. Large crime scene, please avoid the area. PIO will be responding pic.twitter.com/DAPW7wgO45 — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) July 15, 2018

According to Santiago, “Our units came into contact with the suspect in the alley behind this [shopping center]. At that point, the shooting happened.”

Santiago added that the officer involved in the incident is not a rookie. “He’s been on the force 12 years,” Santiago said.

