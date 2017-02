The Lego Batman Movie has trumped the Fifty Shades Darker and its not surprising. It’s kind of insane that a second movie was even made but here we are again, flopping like a dead fish. The lego batman movie could be looked at as a complete throw away but… IT. IS. NOT! it honestly is so funny you’ll have to watch it twice to catch all the jokes. Go see it, and let me know what you think!

Ricky Bobby