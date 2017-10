Seriously in LOVE with Tim + Faith, and their new song is by far my favorite. The adorable couple not only dropped their new tune today, but also announced the release date for their first ever duet album, titled The Rest of Our Life, out Nov 11th READ MORE

The country duo will bring their Soul2Soul tour to the BB&T center Oct. 19th. Register to win your tickets online now, or listen to win next weekend Oct 14th-15th.